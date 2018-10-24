

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada Post employees returned to picket lines in the Toronto area on Wednesday, continuing labour disruptions at two of Canada's busiest postal plants as part of rotating strikes across the country.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said members were back at the two large facilities, which forced delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across the country on Tuesday.

The 24-hour job action virtually shuttered the Crown corporation's giant Gateway parcel facility in Mississauga, which processes roughly two-thirds of all parcels mailed in Canada, and the South Central mail plant in the city's east end.

"While Canada Post is attempting to minimize the impact on customers, the union has decided to shut down a key processing hub for mail in parcels in Canada for a second day," the union said in a statement Wednesday. "Customers across the country should expect to see delays for parcel and mail delivery."

The union has said the walkouts will continue until Canada Post sweetens its contract proposals for rural and urban carriers.

The union and postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for the two bargaining units in 10 months of negotiations.

On Monday, walkouts shut down postal operations in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax, causing few delivery disruptions outside of those cities.

But Tuesday's job action in Toronto, where nearly 9,000 CUPW members walked off the job a minute after midnight, was expected to have a "significant impact" on Canada Post operations across the country, said corporation spokesman Jon Hamilton.

CUPW, which represents 50,000 postal employees, has called on Canada Post to address issues stemming from the explosive growth of parcel deliveries, including health and safety concerns and precarious work.

The agency said Tuesday it has made overtures to the union with the aim of mitigating some of those concerns.

But a big issue for CUPW is the perceived overuse of temporary workers.

The union wants Canada Post to provide greater job security through the creation of more full-time positions, arguing that temporary workers are consistently paid less, are not covered by health, dental and sick or disability insurance plans, have no guaranteed hours and cannot plan their futures.