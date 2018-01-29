

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- Police are looking for other potential victims after a Red Deer, Alta., man was charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences.

The 54-year-old man was arrested by Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation unit on Jan. 17 and a number of electronic devices were seized during a search of his home.

Police say a child pornography investigation started in January, 2017, but has since uncovered alleged sexual exploitation offences against other children.

Several alleged victims have been identified so far and police believe there could be more dating back 20 years.

Stuart Peter Hunt will be in court Feb. 16 to face a total of eight charges.

Hunt has ties to three other Alberta communities, including Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.