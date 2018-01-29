Possibly two decades of alleged offences in Alberta child porn case: police
Stuart Peter Hunt, 54, of Red Deer is charged with a number of child sexual exploitation offences.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 1:06PM EST
RED DEER, Alta. -- Police are looking for other potential victims after a Red Deer, Alta., man was charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences.
The 54-year-old man was arrested by Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation unit on Jan. 17 and a number of electronic devices were seized during a search of his home.
Police say a child pornography investigation started in January, 2017, but has since uncovered alleged sexual exploitation offences against other children.
Several alleged victims have been identified so far and police believe there could be more dating back 20 years.
Stuart Peter Hunt will be in court Feb. 16 to face a total of eight charges.
Hunt has ties to three other Alberta communities, including Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- What we know so far about suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur
- Increase in asylum seekers at border in December as 2017 sets record for claims
- Security cameras capture footage of shooting at Niagara Falls motel
- Possibly two decades of alleged offences in Alberta child porn case: police
- Man 'knew his fate' when wheelchair became stuck in railway tracks: lawyer