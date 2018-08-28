Possible tornado touchdowns reported in central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:07AM EDT
Multiple tornadoes may have touched down in a region north of Toronto Monday night.
Several videos show what appear to be funnel clouds in communities including Orillia and Oro-Medonte, Ont. There were also reports of a possible funnel cloud over Lake Simcoe near Hawkestone, Ont., around 8 p.m.
Tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada for most of central Ontario, from areas around Collingwood and Uxbridge in the southwest to the Peterborough area in the northeast.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
This is a look at the possible tornado Environment Canada is investigating this morning near Hawkestone, ON.— Kelsey McEwen (@KelseyMcEwen) August 28, 2018
Today, another round of thunderstorms possible across Ontario’s south. Main concerns are strong winds/hail/rain.
Watching central and eastern Ontario for any tornadoes! https://t.co/PqwPGEQnKl
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian universities, colleges working to indigenize programs, campus life
- Cooler weather, rain help bring relief to wildfire-ravaged B.C.
- Saving 'Spirit': N.B. rescue kitten rescued from toilet
- 'You're choking me': Video of Montreal commuter's arrest goes viral
- Possible tornado touchdowns reported in central Ontario