

CTVNews.ca Staff





Multiple tornadoes may have touched down in a region north of Toronto Monday night.

Several videos show what appear to be funnel clouds in communities including Orillia and Oro-Medonte, Ont. There were also reports of a possible funnel cloud over Lake Simcoe near Hawkestone, Ont., around 8 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued by Environment Canada for most of central Ontario, from areas around Collingwood and Uxbridge in the southwest to the Peterborough area in the northeast.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.