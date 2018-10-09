Possible 'flare-ups' at N.B. oil refinery after explosion
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:25AM EDT
The residents of Saint John, N.B. are being warned of possible flare-ups at an Irving Oil refinery following an explosion at the facility.
On Monday morning, an explosion rocked the New Brunswick city and sent plumes of black smoke into the sky that could be seen from several kilometres away. As many as 3,000 workers were on site at the time of the fire, but the incident resulted in just a few minor injuries.
The City of Saint John tweeted Monday afternoon that, as the refinery stabilizes, residents might witness flare-ups. The city added that crews will remain on site to monitor the situation.
Saint John Mayor Don Darling told CTV’s Your Morning that the community should feel blessed knowing there were no deaths associated with the fire and thanked first responders for their hard work in handling the incident.
“I think our teams performed their jobs flawlessly,” he said on Tuesday.
Officials believe the fire began at the refinery’s diesel treating unit, where fuel is separated from sulphur. Darling believes more information will be available in the coming weeks.
“I would expect that there is a significant and comprehensive post-event review,” he said. “Certainly there will be a lot of work as we come out of a day that… shook the community.”
With files from The Canadian Press
#SJEMO Update - As part of the normal stabilization process on site at the Refinery, Saint John EMO is advising the public that there is a possibility for flare ups to occur. Crews are onsite and monitoring.— City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) October 8, 2018
