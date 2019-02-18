Possible avalanche may have caught two hikers on Vancouver's North Shore
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 3:12PM EST
VANCOUVER - North Vancouver RCMP say two overnight hikers may have been caught in an avalanche near Mount Seymour.
Police say on social media that first responders are heading to a remote area located between Runners Peak and Mount Elsay within Mount Seymour Provincial Park, about 30 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.
The response was launched following a distress call from two hikers.
A Twitter message posted by North Shore Rescue says team members are responding to a report of an avalanche.
Police say details about the hikers or their conditions have not been determined.
Runner Peak and Mount Elsay are just north of Mount Seymour and west of the popular Elsay Lake Trail.
Mt Seymour update: Emergency services are en route to a remote area located between ‘Runners Peak’ & ‘Mount Elsay’. It has been learned that two overnight hikers in that area were possibly caught up in an avalanche. It’s unknown the condition or other details of the hikers.— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 18, 2019
