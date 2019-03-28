

The Canadian Press





PORT MOODY, B.C. -- The mayor of Port Moody, B.C., says he is taking a leave of absence to clear his name after being charged with sexual assault.

Robert Vagramov says he plans to fight the charge in court and preparing a legal defence will require his full attention, so he has decided to take a leave of absence starting Friday.

Vagramov says he has passed a polygraph test and provided the results to the authorities.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says in a statement it appointed lawyer Michael Klein as a special prosecutor in relation to an investigation of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015.

The service says Klein approved the charge and Vagramov is to appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on April 25.

Vagramov was 28 when he was elected mayor last fall after serving one term on council.

The Prosecution Service says Klein was appointed in December because it was considered in the public interest to do so.

The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.