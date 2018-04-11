

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fire that broke out in a wooden barn on a poultry farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday afternoon left more than 14,000 chicks dead.

When firefighters arrived on the scene Tuesday afternoon, flames were pouring out of all sides of the commercial structure, leaving firefighters unable to get inside to help the chicks.

“They were in cages, so it didn’t matter whether we opened the doors or not; we weren’t going to be able to get them out,” Deputy Fire Chief Robert Kipps told CTV Vancouver.

Kipps said the wooden and tin roof barn was unprotected, meaning there were no sprinklers or other fire suppression systems in place.

“So anything that would have happened would have spread quite quickly,” Kipps said.

Because the chicks were young, the farm owners had been using natural gas heaters to keep the temperature in the barn high.

Kipps says while the cause of the fire is unknown, investigators will be looking closely at those heaters. He added that the fire was "100 per cent not suspicious."

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to buildings on either side of the barn, so no other chickens on the farm were harmed.

Their investigation continues.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Norma Reid