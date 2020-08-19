TORONTO -- Popular pasta sauce brand Ragu has stopped selling their products in Canada, according to the company’s social media.

Ragu brand pasta sauces, owned by parent food company Mizkan America, Inc., appears to have quietly pulled out of the Canadian market sometime this summer.

After Canadians began to notice a lack of Ragu on the shelves, several took to Twitter to ask the company where the sauces were.

The company replied to users with a statement revealing that the sauces would not be coming back.

“We regret to inform you that RAGÚ has made the hard decision to exit the Canadian pasta-sauce market,” one statement from June 15 reads. “We hope that you have enjoyed the delicious taste of RAGÚ and are very sorry for any inconvenience.”

While ragu is a specific type of meat-based pasta sauce, the company bearing the Ragu name sells numerous styles of pasta sauce, as well as pizza sauces. The brand was formed in 1937 in Rochester, N.Y.

As of Wednesday, the Canadian version of the brand's website was still up, but unlike the American version of the website, it is impossible to click on the pasta sauces to learn more.

It is unclear whether the COVID-19 pandemic had any impact on the company’s decision to pull out of the Canadian market. A banner on the company’s American website states: “We recognize that finding our product may be a challenge right now and are working hard to keep up with demand to restock your favorite products.”