Pope meets with Indigenous group as Canadian 'pilgrimage of penance' nears its end
Residential school survivors wearing ribbon skirts and an elder holding a feather were part of an Indigenous delegation who gathered Friday for a private audience with Pope Francis in Quebec City on the final day of his Canadian tour.
In an address to open the meeting, the pontiff told the Indigenous delegation that he'd come to Canada in a "spirit of penance" to apologize for the wrongs inflicted upon them by "not just a few Catholics."
"I have come as a pilgrim, despite my physical limitations, to take further steps forward with you and for you," he told the group seated in front of him.
"I do this so that progress may be made in the search for truth, so that the processes of healing and reconciliation may continue, and so that seeds of hope can keep being sown for future generations -- Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike -- who desire to live together, in harmony, as brothers and sisters."
The 25-person Indigenous delegation included survivors and representatives of First Nations across Eastern Canada, some of whom could be seen presenting the Pope with gifts as the private audience began.
Francis said he'd been enriched by the stories of the Indigenous people he's met in Canada.
"I can truly say that, while I came to be with you, it was your life and experiences, the Indigenous realities of these lands, that have touched me, remained with me, and will always be a part of me," he said.
He cited the example of three women, including Kateri Tekakwitha, the first Indigenous saint, as inspiration to follow along the path of reconciliation.
Earlier Friday, Francis began his day with a private meeting with members of his religious order, the Society of Jesus, or Jesuits.
Pope Francis is set to end his six-day tour of Canada that he has called a pilgrimage of penance in Iqaluit, where he will take part in private meetings with residential school survivors.
There will also be an outdoor meeting with young people and elders before he flies home to the Vatican.
During the tour, including stops in Alberta, the pontiff apologized for the role Roman Catholic institutions played in the residential school system.
Some have said his apologies did not go far enough because he failed to make it clear that the Catholic Church, not just a few bad people, was responsible for residential school abuses.
Critics have also said he should have rescinded the Doctrine of Discovery -- dating back to the 15th century -- that justified the colonization of North America.
During an evening prayer service Thursday, Francis acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on "minors and vulnerable people," but he did not specifically say sexual abuse happened at residential schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.
___
If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
