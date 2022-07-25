Pope Francis visits Canada’s only designated Indigenous church

Just a week before the Sacred Heart Church reopened its doors after suffering an accidental fire two years ago, parishioners welcomed Pope Francis following his official apology over the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.

The Edmonton church released the Pope’s itinerary which includes Indigenous cultural singing, prayer, a papal address and blessing of the statue of Algonquin-Mohawk Catholic saint Kateri Tekakwitha.

“This gathering with the Holy Father is intended to be an encounter with Indigenous members of the community, who may not have a particular connection to an Indigenous organization or group,” the media release said on Monday.

ORDER OF SERVICE

Words of welcome by the parish priest

Words of welcome by two parishioners

Sharing of Indigenous culture through song

Address of the Holy Father

Recitation of 'Our Father'

Blessing

Nearly 250 guests will be in attendance, many of whom are parishioners, with others travelling from communities across Alberta, Saskatchewan, N.W.T and Manitoba to represent their land.

Established in 1991, the Sacred Heart Church became Canada’s only designated Catholic church with Indigenous rituals woven into their liturgies. On Aug. 30, 2020 the church suffered an accidental fire which opened the opportunity for renovations to re-design the church to better represent the Catholic-Indigenous community. A teepee structure was added over the altar as the four poles holding the teepee symbolize the four stages of life in Catholicism and are also used as tents in Indigenous culture.

“It has allowed us to claim this building truly as something we can be proud of and that it truly is Indigenous. So now we can Indigenize the rest of the community, Indigenize the city and of course nationally across Canada and hopefully the world,” Sacred Heart council member told CTV News Edmonton on its reopening day last week.

Before his visit to the church, the Pope visited Maskwacis, home to the former Ermineskin Residential School, where he issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system.

“I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry. Sorry for the ways in which, regrettably, many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the indigenous peoples. I am sorry,” said the Pope in his official apology on Monday.

___

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.