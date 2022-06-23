Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
The papal visit starts in Edmonton on July 24, ends in Iqaluit on July 29 and is to include both public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
The pope is to begin the week visiting the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Alberta with survivors before attending an Indigenous church in downtown Edmonton
The following day, a large mass is planned at Commonwealth Stadium, home of the Edmonton Elks CFL football club.
The pope is then to visit Lac Ste. Anne, site of a large annual pilgrimage.
The Pope will then travel to Quebec City for further events and meetings, and will head to Iqaluit before flying back to Rome.
Francis is expected to deliver an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 23, 2022.
