Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July

The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer.

It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.

The visit comes after the Pope's historic apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools in Canada.

Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, generalcoordinator of the trip for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, says it will be another important step for healing and reconciliation.

Smith says the locations were chosen by the Vatican and the Pope's mobility and health issues had to be considered.

He says specific sites and a formal program are to be developed with Indigenous partners.

More coming ...