Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer.
It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
The visit comes after the Pope's historic apology last month for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools in Canada.
Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, generalcoordinator of the trip for the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, says it will be another important step for healing and reconciliation.
Smith says the locations were chosen by the Vatican and the Pope's mobility and health issues had to be considered.
He says specific sites and a formal program are to be developed with Indigenous partners.
More coming ...
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Elon Musk said Friday that his planned US$44 billion purchase of Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.
Australia says Chinese spy ship has been hugging west coast
Australia's defence minister said Friday that a Chinese warship with spying capabilities had been hugging the nation's western coastline in what amounted to an "aggressive act."
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
More than 8-in-10 child sex abuse material cases not solved in Canada: StatCan
Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada highlights.
Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case
A Russian soldier is scheduled to go on trial Friday in the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, marking the first time since the start of the invasion that a member of the Russian military will be prosecuted for a war crime.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Woman pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge station sues TTC for $1 million
A Toronto woman who was pushed onto the tracks of a busy subway station last month is suing the TTC, arguing not enough was done to prevent her from being shoved off the platform and first responders were unnecessarily delayed in rescuing her.
-
Police launch investigation into harassment of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ontario
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
-
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to surpass $2 a litre this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Four places to cool off during the May heat wave in Ottawa and Gatineau
Record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast for a third straight day, as the May heat wave continues to grip Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Major thoroughfare in Barrie to close for road construction
Motorists are urged to pack their patience and expect delays as construction ramps up on a major thoroughfare in Barrie.
-
Bradford homicide victim dumped in barrel and thrown into the canal: police
The person(s) responsible for putting a man's body into a barrel and dumping it into the Bradford canal last month are still at large.
-
Barrie Baycats eager for next week's home opener
The Barrie Baycats are back on the field, practicing ahead of next week's home opener.
Kitchener
-
Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
-
Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose Game 4, Windsor Spitfires now lead playoff series 3-1
Another disappointing loss for the Kitchener Rangers Thursday night at The Aud. The team lost Game 4 of their OHL playoff series to the Windsor Spitfires.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.
Windsor
-
Ontario chief medical officer denies local request to reinstate mandatory masking in schools
Ontario’s chief medical officer has denied a request by local public health officials to resume mandatory masking in schools, pharmacies or other workplaces, saying it is not necessary at this time.
-
Wyandotte Street East road diet considered to improve safety and cycling
Windsor, Ont. residents and business owners are encouraged to take part in a second public information centre next week to discuss the Wyandotte Street East Corridor Review — It involves a six kilometre stretch from Devonshire Road to Watson Street.
-
City hopes to work with future buyer of Ford waterfront property
Windsor wants the Ford waterfront property but officials have decided to wait and work with the next owner.
Montreal
-
U.S. teen injured in Laval drive-by shooting gets visit from police officer who saved him
A 14-year-old boy from the U.S. who was shot in a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend was scheduled to be airlifted back home to Boston Thursday with a bullet still lodged into his spine.
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. Last amendments came up for votes Thursday as the bill's final passage nears.
-
Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area
A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
Yarmouth County wildfire 60 per cent contained; air quality alert lifted
It appears a wildfire in Yarmouth County, N.S. has not grown significantly in the last 24-hours.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very gut wrenching': Receding waters bring little relief for flooded Peguis First Nation
Some evacuees from the flooded Peguis First Nation are being moved to hotels in Brandon.
-
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
-
What the latest storm is expected to bring to Manitoba
The latest forecast in Manitoba shows the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.
Calgary
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a 'disturbing road rage incident.'
-
More panhandlers spread out across Calgary streets – but they don't want to be there either
Those who wander Calgary's streets, relying on the good graces of those who are better off than they are to survive, say there's more competition because of a variety of issues.
-
Police discover man unconscious in vehicle after being shot
Police discovered a man who appeared to be shot twice early Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
-
Leduc mayor refuses to answer media questions on lawsuit
The mayor of Leduc refused to take questions on the lawsuit against the city's fire department on Thursday.
-
Results May 18: Balloting complete in membership review of Alberta Premier Kenney
Volunteers began checking voter identification Thursday in a mail-in leadership review of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and, if so inclined, the public could watch a livestream of the work on the United Conservative Party website.
Vancouver
-
'Wrong on so many levels': Lytton residents react to corporate video filmed in town's fire ruins
A number of Lytton residents, both current and former, are voicing their anger over a corporate video that was filmed in the town's fire ruins.
-
Dix denies doctor comment amid growing backlash for 'misleading,' 'insulting,' 'clueless' remark
The Health Minister is facing growing backlash and anger from British Columbia's doctors over a comment he tried to deny making, even though it was recorded and publicly available.
-
'She came here with a lot of dreams': Burnaby family mourning loss of 14-year-old killed in crash
The grieving father of the 14-year-old girl who was killed by a dump truck in Burnaby, B.C., last week says his daughter's dream was to become a doctor and support her family.
Politics
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
-
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
-
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Health
-
WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
-
What's behind the U.S. baby formula shortage?
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit most of the biggest U.S. brands.
-
Acute hepatitis: What symptoms should parents should look out for
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
Sci-Tech
-
More than 8-in-10 child sex abuse material cases not solved in Canada: StatCan
Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada highlights.
-
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
-
Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of Me Too cases
Nearly five years into the Me Too era, former prosecutors, legal experts and victims' advocates say prosecuting sexual misconduct cases has proven to be no easier than before the reckoning that ignited a firestorm of accusations against powerful, seemingly untouchable men.
-
Young Thug's song lyrics are being used as evidence in his gang indictment
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug's lyrics are being cited as evidence in a sweeping 56-count gang indictment, again raising a debate over whether lyrics are protected free speech.
Business
-
G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds
The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros (US$520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.
-
World shares bounce back, shrugging off inflation concerns
World shares bounced back Friday from losses earlier in the week, shrugging off data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11 per cent in April from a year earlier.
-
BoC's Gravelle says 'perfect storm' fuelling inflation, but key differences from '70s
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
-
Barbie unveils its first-ever doll with hearing aids
Barbie, the 63-year-old American doll manufacturer, is releasing a new set of dolls in June as part of its ongoing efforts towards diversity and inclusion.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
Sports
-
Point scores in OT as Lightning beat Maple Leafs 4-3 to force Game 7
Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round NHL playoff series.
-
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach
Kori Cheverie's ascension coupled with the growing number of women entering pro hockey management and developmental roles has rapidly sped the timetable on when -- not if -- there will be a woman working behind an NHL bench.
-
Lionel Messi tops Forbes' highest-paid athlete list for 2022
Despite a disappointing season on the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was the highest-paid athlete in the world over the last 12 months, according to Forbes.
Autos
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas in U.S.; faulty hoses can leak fuel
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.