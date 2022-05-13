Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July

FILE - Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to attend his weekly open-air general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) FILE - Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to attend his weekly open-air general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social