Pope Francis says he felt the pain of Indigenous Peoples during Canada trip

Pope Francis says he felt the pain of Indigenous Peoples during his trip to Canada but also left with a sense of hope.

The pontiff shared reflections of the penitential pilgrimage during a general audience in Vatican City this morning.

The six-day journey saw Francis meet with Indigenous people and residential school survivors during stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut last week.

Throughout the trip the Pope apologized for the role of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in the schools and other assimilation policies.

On his flight back to Rome, Francis said the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced amounted to genocide.

The Pope says there were many joyful moments, but the overall meaning and tone was reflection, repentance and reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.