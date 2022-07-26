Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on Day 3 of papal visit

EDMONTON -

Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.

The pontiff stood in the popemobile as it slowly made its around Commonwealth Stadium, with thousands of people in the stands. Cheers came from the stands and an Indigenous drum group played for his arrival.

Francis is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics during the roughly hour-long mass.

Organizers said the event is taking place on the feast day of St. Anne, who was the grandmother of Jesus. It is a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics.

Later in the day, the pontiff is expected to travel to Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton, to take part in the community's annual pilgrimage, which regularly welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants.

Edith Didzena held a photo of her mother, Regina Etthidzine, as she sat in the stadium with her children. Didzena, who lives in Bushe River on the Dene Tha' First Nation in Alberta, said her mother went to residential school but died before she could hear the Pope's historic apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the institutions.

Acknowledging past wrongdoings doesn't erase what happened, Didzena said, but it helps start healing.

"It just helps me to deal because I lost my language and my culture. Even though I didn't go to residential school, I was affected by it," she said.

The Pope's second full day of events comes a day after he apologized to residential school survivors and their families for the role the church played in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.

During an event in the community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, Francis begged forgiveness for evil acts committed by members of the Catholic Church.

"In the face of this deplorable evil, the church kneels before God and implores his forgiveness for the sins of her children ΓÇª I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples," Francis said Monday through an interpreter at the community's powwow grounds.

For survivor Evelyn Korkmaz, the apology left her wanting more.

She said the Vatican needs to hand over the documents it has related to the identities of students who went to the institutions.

"It would give their families (and) loves ones closure. Everybody needs closure in order to heal and move on," she said.

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis said the apology opened wounds that can't just be left open.

"You can't just say I'm sorry and walk away. There has to be effort. There has to be work, and more meaningful action behind it."

The pontiff said begging forgiveness is the first step and there must be a serious investigation into what took place. He also called the overall effects of the policies linked to residential schools "catastrophic."

Organizers have said holding a mass on the second day of a papa; visit is noteworthy, but Francis wanted to demonstrate that his priority was address the legacy of the residential school system and Indigenous people on their lands.

Tuesday's mass is expected to draw nearly 70,000 people and a team of 460 priests and 56 deacons are to deliver holy communion. The mass is expected to continue the Pope's message of healing and reconciliation.

Later in the week, Francis is set to travel to Quebec City for meetings with Indigenous Peoples and to host another mass. He is also to travel to Iqaluit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.