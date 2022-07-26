Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis has arrived at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, northwest of Edmonton.
An older version of this story follows
----
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
"I just don't know what they were thinking," said Daryold Corbiere Winkler, a priest in Ottawa who is Anishinaabe.
"For me, this is a missed opportunity for a mass to celebrate Indigenous traditions and cultural practices. They just didn't. They did the opposite."
Corbiere Winkler said he was optimistic when the Tuesday mass started with Indigenous drumming, as the popemobile transported Pope Francis through Commonwealth Stadium. The Pope blessed and kissed babies and young children who were handed to him and cheers echoed from the stands with thousands of people.
Corbiere Winkler said his hopes were dashed as the service took a traditional turn. He was devastated when the eucharistic prayer was delivered in Latin, considering residential school survivors were there.
- Pope Francis apology: Read the full speech
- First-hand accounts from residential school survivors
- Full itinerary of papal visit, how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca
"That's the language they would have heard in residential school," he said. "A lot of survivors, that's the mass they heard when they were children."
Angel Dermit said the rigid mass reminded her of church ceremonies from when she was a child at the Lower Post Residential School in British Columbia.
"When I heard the service, it's a lot different than how I believe in God and how I believe in Jesus," she said.
Several Indigenous people participated in the program. However, Francis did not address Indigenous Peoples, cultures or traditions much during the event.
The Pope focused his homily, the comments following Scripture readings, on the importance of grandparents and the elderly.
Near the end, Francis prayed for "a future in which the history of violence and marginalization suffered by our Indigenous brothers and sisters is never repeated."
"Young and old, grandparents and grandchildren, all together. Let us move forward together, and together, let us dream."
About 65,000 free tickets were available for the mass but many rows of seats were empty, particularly in the upper decks. Organizers estimated there were about 50,000 in attendance. Hats and clothing commemorating the papal visit were sold near an entrance for between $10 and $45.
During the blessing of the eucharist, a person yelled "repeal the doctrine of discovery" -- papal documents used in colonization.
Near the end of the mass, Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith thanked Francis for fulfilling his promise "to come to Canada and thereby demonstrate your closeness to us all, especially to the First Nations, Metis and Inuit Peoples of this land."
Rose-Marie Blair-Isberg travelled from Yukon to attend. The residential school survivor from White River First Nation, who is Catholic, said it felt like the church was "selling their point of view" during the mass.
Edith Didzena held a photo of her mother, Regina Etthidzine, as she sat in the stadium with her children. Didzena, who lives in Bushe River on the Dene Tha' First Nation in Alberta, said her mother went to residential school but died before she could hear the Pope's apology.
Acknowledging past wrongdoings doesn't erase what happened, Didzena said, but it helps start healing.
On Monday, during a visit to the community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, the Pope apologized to residential school survivors and their families for the role members of the church played in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples.
Patty Crofton, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, said she did not sleep well after hearing the apology because it brought back difficult memories. She went to day school and her parents went to residential schools.
"I am on my own healing journey from all of this," she said before the mass.
Organizers have said not holding a mass until the second full day of the papal visit is noteworthy, as Francis wanted to demonstrate his priority was to first address the legacy of residential schools on Indigenous lands.
Later in the day, Francis travelled to Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton, to take part in the community's annual pilgrimage, which regularly welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants.
Metis Nation of Alberta President Audrey Poitras said she was honoured to welcome Francis to the site, which is considered sacred. But, Poitras said, words and apologies are not enough.
"We hope that by feeling the spirit of the Metis, connected so deeply with a place so sacred to the church, this will lead to real actions and accountability, so that we as a people may focus on healing," she said in a statement.
Later in the week, Francis is to travel to Quebec City for meetings with Indigenous Peoples and to host another mass. He is also to travel to Iqaluit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg
___
If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Pope Francis arrives at Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta
Pope Francis has arrived at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site, northwest of Edmonton.
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
Former Canucks player Jake Virtanen found not guilty in sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen says he's “incredibly relieved” that a jury has found him not guilty of sexual assault.
'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman
A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed she’s still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.
Canadian doctors urge vaccination after first U.S. case of polio in a decade
Canadian infection experts are taking note after U.S. officials reported last week that an unvaccinated American was diagnosed with the country's first case of polio in nearly a decade.
Studies suggest COVID-19 likely emerged from Wuhan market
New studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Science are offering new evidence that the Huanan food market in Wuhan, China, served as the 'early epicentre' of the COVID-19 pandemic.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford relists his house for $400K less as GTA real estate market weakens
Doug Ford put his Etobicoke home up for sale on July 15 with an asking price of just under $3.2 million. But that listing was terminated on Monday and the premier has now relisted the property at $2,800,888.
-
New data reveals where Toronto speed cameras have been issuing the most tickets
The threat of receiving a speeding ticket in the mail continues to not deter motorists in Toronto from driving above the posted limit.
-
Multiple dogs reported sick after unknown chemical spread on grass in Toronto, police say
Police say they've received a report multiple dogs in west Toronto have fallen ill after someone was seen spreading an unknown substance on grass at a local dog park.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after the Ontario Superior Court found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll in 2022 surpasses 2021 total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting five new COVID-19 deaths in the capital, meaning there have now been more deaths from the disease in 2022 than in all of 2021.
Barrie
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction begins
Work is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teen
Police in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
London
-
Mother and child involved in kidnapping-related incident: Police
London police are looking for a city man after an alleged kidnapping in April.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP
Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
Windsor
-
ArriveCan app non-compliance causing headaches for understaffed border officers
The union representing border officers says the Canada Border Services Agency is facing a severe staffing shortage.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessful
Residents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
With the long weekend ahead some may consider hitting the beach, but there are two local beaches the health unit does not recommend taking a dip.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't really erase the damage': Residential school survivor still unsure if she'll attend Pope's visit
Some Indigenous communities say the Pope's visit doesn't do enough to heal the wounds caused by residential schools or help survivors.
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit
Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.
Atlantic
-
Chronic RCMP officer shortages in rural areas evident in N.S. mass shooting: Mountie
A senior Mountie who investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia RCMP told a public inquiry on Tuesday that the federal police force suffers chronic staffing shortages in its rural detachments.
-
Cost of living and politician pay dominate day one of short N.S. legislative session
Ongoing financial stresses facing Nova Scotias and a proposed pay hike for all MLAs dominated a new, albeit short session of the Nova Scotia legislature that launched Tuesday.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
Winnipeg
-
Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating
A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.
-
Winnipeg man concerned about two large trees being removed from neighbouring property
A Winnipeg man is upset that a pair of old, healthy oak trees could be coming down on the property next door to him.
-
Heather Stefanson says province looking at inflation relief measures
New data from Statistics Canada showed Manitoba had the second highest consumer inflation in the country in June, something Premier Heather Stefanson says she is working to fix.
Calgary
-
UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith under fire by all political stripes for cancer comments
Danielle Smith, the former Wildrose party leader and UCP leader hopeful is under fire after she hosted a podcast over the weekend with naturopathic doctor Dr. Christine Perkins talking about healthcare and the need for both mainstream and naturopathic medicines.
-
Sister of dead motorcycle passenger remembers her for her kindness
Before she died in a motorcycle crash last week, Redalin Paradina was a teacher well liked by her students in the Calgary Catholic Board of Education.
-
Stranger attempted to lure child into white van in Walden: police
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child luring incident reported in the community of Walden on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology
Métis reaction to Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous People in Canada on Monday was mixed, with some accepting the pontiff's words as genuine, others wanting more, and many demanding their trauma be recognized more fully.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeing
An American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.
-
B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughter
A B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
Politics
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada over the next four years.
-
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Health
-
Canadian Blood Services faces backlash after lifting mask mandates at donor centres
Canadian Blood Services has announced that it is no longer requiring masks at its donor centres, a move that has sparked backlash from health experts and some long-time donors.
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
3M to spin off healthcare business, earplugs unit seeks bankruptcy protection
3M Co on Tuesday disclosed plans to spin off its healthcare business into a listed company, joining a raft of U.S. manufacturers looking to simplify their business and boost investor returns.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination
Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.
-
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominees
Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
-
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Business
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
U.S. to sell additional 20M barrels of oil from strategic reserve
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
-
Shopify drop weighs on S&P/TSX composite on down day for North American markets
North American markets ended the trading day in the red, with a double-digit decline in Shopify Inc. weighing on the technology sector of Canada's main stock exchange and U.S. stock markets sank ahead of Wednesday's scheduled interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lifestyle
-
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an 'invasive alien species,' citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
-
The Choco Taco is gone for good
The 'Choco Taco,' a beloved Klondike product that packaged ice cream in a taco-shaped cone, has been discontinued.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
'He lived his passion to the end': Quebec alpinist Richard Cartier dies on world's second-highest mountain
A Quebec doctor and father of two who took time off to mount K2, the world's second-highest mountain, has died after a mishap on his descent from the 8,611-metre peak.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
Victims rights advocate Kennedy calls for resignation of Hockey Canada leaders
Former NHL player and victims rights advocate Sheldon Kennedy has called for the resignation of Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith, his leadership team and the organization's board of directors as scrutiny of the organization's handling of sexual abuse allegations involving its players continues.
Autos
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.