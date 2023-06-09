Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple of days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta.
Forecasters expect moderately bad air quality on Friday and Saturday throughout most of Ontario.
Meanwhile, Alberta issued two evacuation orders for Yellowhead County in the province's northwest and an evacuation alert for Grande Prairie County.
The worst air in that province is near Fort Chipewyan, which remains on an evacuation order as a fire burns out of control. Wood Buffalo and Grande Prairie also have high risk air quality forecasts.
Moderately bad air quality is forecast for Edmonton and Calgary on Friday.
In British Columbia, air quality was expected to improve almost everywhere in the province except for Fort St. John.
The number of fires burning across the country fell slightly Thursday, but forecasts suggest smoke warnings will remain in place in several provinces into the weekend.
The record setting air pollution that blanketed Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario with a yellow-tinged haze Wednesday had mostly cleared by Thursday morning. But further south, Environment Canada maintained very high-risk air quality rating in the Toronto area, southwestern Ontario and the Niagara region.
Multiple health studies have linked wildfire smoke to serious health consequences including heart attacks, strokes and breathing problems, and the poor air quality has prompted cancellations or changes to outdoor activities as a result.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said there were 431 fires burning on Thursday in nine provinces and two territories. That was down from 441 Wednesday, with Quebec extinguishing 10 fires since Wednesday morning.
The number of out-of-control fires also fell from 256 on Wednesday to 234 on Thursday, including a change in status for more than a dozen fires in Quebec.
The week's events prompted the second debate in the House of Commons related to climate change and fires this week on Thursday.
The Bloc and NDP accused the Liberals of claiming to be acting on climate while still subsidizing and approving the expansion of fossil-fuel projects. The Liberals blamed the Conservatives for pushing back on climate policies such as carbon pricing without offering alternatives.
More than 43,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, making 2023 the second-worst year for fires on record. That's before the hottest months of the year have even begun.
In 2014, more than 46,000 square kilometres burned, the most ever in a single year. At the current pace, that total is expected to be passed this weekend.
Mohammad Reza Alizadeh, a climate environmental researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is studying climate extremes including wildfires, heat waves and droughts. Alizadeh, who did his PhD at McGill University in Montreal, said in an interview this spring's unusually severe fire season in Canada is "really a clear sign of climate change."
Fires, said Alizadeh, love three things: dry fuel, windy hot weather and frequent lightning strikes. Climate change is bringing all three, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Air Canada rejects passenger compensation claims for delays caused by tech issue
Air Canada has rejected compensation claims from some travellers who were among the thousands affected by flight delays caused by computer problems in recent weeks -- a response it now calls 'erroneous,' with cash offers en route.
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
BREAKING | Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 2 missing children
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an Amber Alert in the hopes of locating two missing children who are believed to have been taken by their mother.
Here's what you should know about wildfire home insurance policies
Amid raging wildfires in western and eastern provinces, vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, Craig Stewart, shares what residents need to know about wildfire policy coverage.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
How to interpret Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index ratings
Environment Canada has been advising people to check the Air Quality Health Index as wildfire smoke blanketed large swaths of Canada in recent days, but even without wildfires, the index can be a useful tool to monitor air pollution.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
BREAKING
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Corrections defends Bernardo's privacy, as it faces calls to detail transfer reason
The Correctional Service of Canada is defending Paul Bernardo's privacy rights after the public safety minister said they should be waived.
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near two schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
This is the proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end will be renamed Kichi Zībī Mīkan, if approved by the National Capital Commission's board of directors.
-
Business leaders call on governments to make downtown Ottawa a 'top priority'
The Ottawa Board of Trade has unveiled a "roadmap to transformation' for downtown Ottawa, and is calling on all three levels of government to declare the core "their top priority."
Search for 3 missing children from Muskoka has ended, police say
Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say a 15-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, and seven-year-old girl who were reported missing have been found safe.
-
Angus man accused of luring a child faces charges
An Angus man faces luring charges in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation by provincial police.
-
Thousands of dollars lost over gift card scams in Simcoe County
Residents in Simcoe County are being warned of scams involving the purchase of gift cards.
Fifth suspicious fire under investigation in Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another suspicious fire in Mount Forest, bringing the total to five fires in five days.
-
Six Nations' Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation vehicle.
Neighbours warn of near misses and injury at busy London intersection
Residents said a London, Ont. intersection is confusing, poorly designed and dangerous — and they want immediate action to fix it. They are concerned about the intersection of Queens Avenue and English Street.
-
VIDEO | Woman on mobility scooter struck by truck
Just after 9 a.m. a woman on a mobility scooter was struck by a white pickup while she was crossing southbound on Wharncliffe Road at Southdale Road.
-
OPP looking for suspect who damaged vehicles, yelled racial comments at pedestrians
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect they allege yelled ‘racial comments’ to pedestrians and damaged two vehicles by intentionally crashing into them last weekend in Grand Bend, Ont.
Guilty verdicts handed to three men charged in murder of Windsor woman
Guilty verdicts have been handed to three Kitchener men charged in the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate is second-highest in Canada
Windsor has the second-highest unemployment rate in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Police seek hit-and-run driver in Amherstburg
The Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service is seeking information on a hit-and-run collision.
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
French firefighters arrive in Quebec to help fight wildfires; evacuees to receive $1,500 in compensation
The arrival of firefighters from France and New Brunswick is expected to bolster efforts to contain and control the large number of fires burning across Quebec in what's expected to be a marathon wildfire season, officials said Friday. Maite Blanchette Vezina, the province's minister of forests and natural resources, said the situation in the province remains critical but is improving.
-
Man dies from injuries after beating outside Orange Julep; police open homicide investigation
A 50-year-old man who was severely beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's famed Orange Julep restaurant last month has died of his injuries, police said Friday. The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday following the May 31 altercation. The Montreal police service's major crime unit is now investigating the man's death as the city's 10th homicide of the year.
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Shelburne wildfire evacuation rescinded, highway reopened
Nova Scotia has lifted its mandatory evacuation order for Shelburne County, in the area where the largest recorded wildfire in provincial history has been burning for about two weeks.
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020
Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.
-
NEW | Woman stabbed in 'completely random' attack at Olive Garden: Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police say a woman is in hospital with severe injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by a man in what police describe as a completely random and unprovoked attack.
-
Missing Chemamawin teenager found safe after exhaustive 13-day search: RCMP
A missing teenager from Chemamawin Cree Nation has been found safely.
LIVE at 12:30 | Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
BREAKING NEWS | WestJet to wind down Swoop, integrate into main operation
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an Amber Alert in the hopes of locating two missing children who are believed to have been taken by their mother.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Thunderstorms, rain forecasted for northeastern B.C. as fierce wildfire rages
Showers on Saturday could sprinkle an aggressive wildfire that has forced more than two-thousand people from their homes in northeastern British Columbia, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep the parched region before any rain arrives.
-
Little dough needed for a career kneading dough: How to win a B.C. bakery
When B.C. couple Robyn and Shawn Haley decided to retire, they wanted to ensure their plan wasn’t just another half-baked scheme.
-
Early morning stabbing in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, suspect arrested: RCMP
An early morning stabbing in Burnaby on Friday sent one man to hospital and led to another man’s arrest, police say.
Special rapporteur David Johnston cuts ties with crisis management firm Navigator
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference has ended ties with crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Thursday.
-
Canada sought use of European Union compound in Kabul for fingerprinting, reneged
Canada requested use of the European Union's compound in Kabul to help with tasks such as fingerprinting for those fleeing Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
-
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
A little white pill has given Syrian President Bashar Assad powerful leverage with his Arab neighbours, who have been willing to bring him out of pariah status in hopes he will stop the flow of highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria.
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
One-on-one with Niall Horan: New album, possible 1D reunion
Niall Horan speaks about the release of his third studio album, 'The Show,' and reflects on a possible One Direction reunion.
-
Netflix sign-ups jump as U.S. password sharing crackdown kicks off: data
Daily U.S. sign-ups for Netflix have jumped in the first few days after the streaming giant's password-sharing crackdown came into effect on May 23, data from research firm Antenna showed.
-
Man pleads guilty to helping 2 others accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph
A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Friday to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery.
Air Canada rejects passenger compensation claims for delays caused by tech issue
Air Canada has rejected compensation claims from some travellers who were among the thousands affected by flight delays caused by computer problems in recent weeks -- a response it now calls 'erroneous,' with cash offers en route.
-
Job market shows sign of softening, but economists say more needed to stop rate hikes
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up in May for the first time in nine months, but forecasters say the Bank of Canada will have to see more softening in the economy before it takes it takes a step back from raising interest rates.
-
WestJet says it will wind down operations at Swoop as it integrates the budget carrier's operations into its main banner.
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction sells for record-breaking US$34.8 million
A 55.22-carat ruby has become both the largest and most valuable gem of its kind ever to sell at auction, netting US$34.8 million on Thursday.
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
-
Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet
The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago.
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.