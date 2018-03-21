Pond death of 5-year-old Saskatoon boy accidental: chief coroner
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's office of the chief coroner has ruled that the drowning death of a five-year-old boy last fall in Saskatoon was accidental.
Kindergarten student Ahmedsadiq Hussein Elmmi was found in a storm pond in a park near Ecole Dundonald School on Sept. 11 after morning recess.
The boy was pronounced dead in hospital.
The coroner's office says no inquest will be held.
The office is recommending there be a review of how students are supervised during recess and that ponds be placed away from schools in the future.
Earlier this month, a Saskatoon city committee studying pond safety proposed a fence be built to separate Ecole Dundonald school from the park.
The recommendations still need approval from city council.
