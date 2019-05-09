

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- With Newfoundland and Labrador a week away from a general election, three recent polls with conflicting results suggest a tight race between the Liberals and Tories.

Toronto-based Forum Research published results Thursday from a survey of 856 voters, showing 42 per cent would support the Progressive Conservatives and 40 per cent would support the ruling Liberals.

The numbers follow results from Abacus Data, published Wednesday, giving the PCs a five-point edge over the Liberals among decided voters, with 21 per cent of those surveyed remaining undecided.

These results stand in contrast with findings published by MQO Research on Tuesday, which gave the Liberals a 12 percentage point edge over the PCs among decided voters.

Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff says the provincial NDP's small slate of candidates -- only 14 --could have an impact on the final results.

All three polls reflected a high number of undecided voters, with MQO reporting 39 per cent were undecided.