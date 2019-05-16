

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The polls have closed in Newfoundland and Labrador after a tight election race that played out against the backdrop of a moribund economy, growing provincial debt and a bungled multibillion-dollar megaproject.

The incumbent Liberals, led by Premier Dwight Ball, are seeking a second term in office.

While the Liberals were considered front-runners at the beginning of the campaign, the Progressive Conservatives -- led by lawyer Ches Crosbie -- appeared to have momentum as the race drew to a close.

Ball, a 62-year-old former pharmacist, was hobbled by an economy that has sputtered since world oil prices plummeted in late 2014.

In 2015, when his party was elected to govern, Ball promised no public service layoffs and no tax increases. But the province's bleak economic outlook forced him to break both of those promises, causing a public backlash.

With a population of 525,000, the province's debt is more than $13 billion -- the heaviest per capita burden in the country.

In 2018, it was the only province to record a drop in gross domestic product, and its debt-to-GDP ratio -- considered a good benchmark of economic health -- stood at 47 per cent, by far the worst in Canada.

And even though the population of the three Maritime provinces is growing at its fastest pace in decades, Newfoundland and Labrador's is declining.

Ball's increased reliance on deficit spending means the province is paying more than $1 billion annually on debt-servicing costs.

If the Liberals lose, it will be the first time in the province's history that a sitting government has failed to win at least three consecutive elections.

However, recent polls suggest the electorate hasn't been entirely won over by Crosbie's pledge to do things differently.

Part of the problem is that Crosbie's Conservatives have taken much of the blame for delays and blown budgets plaguing the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, still under construction in central Labrador.

The megaproject, which the Tories approved in late 2012, is two years behind schedule and the projected cost has doubled to more than $12.7 billion.

Crosbie, the 65-year-old son of former federal cabinet minister John Crosbie, has been stung by forecasts suggesting residential electricity rates will double by 2021 to pay off the project.

As well, an ongoing public inquiry has hurt the Tories. Since last fall, former Tory cabinet ministers and premiers have testified about alleged mismanagement and cost overruns.

When the election was called, the Liberals held 27 seats in the 40-seat legislature, the Tories had eight, the New Democratic Party held two and there were three Independents.

The NDP, led by former economics professor Alison Coffin, nominated only 14 candidates.