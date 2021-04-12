WHITEHORSE -- Polls have closed across Yukon and votes are being counted as three main parties vie to form the territory's next government.

Elections Yukon says almost 29,000 people are eligible to cast ballots and 7,668 of those -- just over one quarter -- voted during advance polls.

This is the fifth election in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began and Liberal Leader Sandy Silver's campaign focused on stability.

He says a health emergency is not a time for change.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon is hoping to rekindle voter support after the party's unexpected loss to the Liberals in 2016, ending more than a decade in power.

NDP Leader Kate White has positioned her party as the progressive alternative, saying she will freeze rents and improve access to health care to resolve equality gaps created during the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.