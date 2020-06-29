OTTAWA -- COVID-19 means the true north is not entirely free this Canada Day, but a new survey suggests that's not going to change how many people mark the holiday.

Leger Marketing and the Association for Canadian Studies surveyed Canadians to see whether, given all that's gone on around the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll be more or less likely to find a way to celebrate this year.

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than previous years.

Sixteen per cent of those surveyed are feeling that true patriot love -- they say they're more likely this year to find a way to celebrate, even if it's just a small gathering.

But 38 per cent are standing on guard, saying it's actually less likely they'll mark the holiday.

The poll surveyed 1,524 Canadians online between June 26 and June 28 and cannot assign a margin of error because internet polls are not considered truly random.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.