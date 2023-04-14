'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
There were complaints that Mounties were not doing enough at the Canada-U. S. border-crossing in Coutts, Alta., when protests erupted over COVID-19 pandemic policies.
There were others saying the same police force was doing too much and betraying the country.
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
"The RCMP have become nothing more than political hit men 'just doing their job' and will watch democracy crumble before them in the name of 'public health,"' said a complaint to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP in February 2022.
Partially redacted documents obtained under freedom of information laws include many of the complaints received by the commission during the protest in the community of about 245 people. The commission is an independent agency that is mandated to receive complaints about the conduct of RCMP members, investigate and report the findings.
"Why are the RCMP not doing anything? Arrest them. Seize their vehicles. They are economic terrorists," another complaint said of the protesters.
The commission received 131 complaints about the protests from January to the end of February 2022, it said in an email. Only seven the of the complaints were processed, two of which were later terminated. It was concluded one didn't involve the Mounties and the other was "third party," meaning the incident did not involve the person making the complaint.
The complaints that were investigated included allegations of improper use of force and improper attitude, the commission said.
Most of the complaints received by the commission during the months of the protests didn't fall under its mandate and were rejected. Some involved policing agencies other than the RCMP and many involved things the person had seen on social media, not encounters they personally witnessed or were involved in.
Many complaints were about a YouTube video near the Coutts highway protest in which a person alleges RCMP caused damage to excavators.
"I strongly feel that trespassing with malicious intent, pre-emptive sabotaging of equipment/destruction of property was committed and is not how our police should behave," the complainant says.
Other complaints about the incident compared Canada to Communist regimes and called the country Orwellian.
"Is the state engaging in sabotage the kind of country you want for your fellow citizens? For your children and grandchildren?" a complaint said.
Many complaints included thoughts on politics and advice on how the Mounties should have responded.
"If you can't find a tow truck company, buy three or four yourselves and pay them off with the money from the seized rigs," a complaint from Feb. 8, 2022 said.
"Now, I know they are scary, and white, so that makes it complicated for you guys. But Alberta passed Bill 1 and if you don't make arrests and end this, then it is the fault of the RCMP."
That legislation, passed by the United Conservative government in 2021, gives police and prosecutors more tools to protect railways, highways and pipelines from anyone trespassing, interfering with operations and construction, or causing damage.
One complaint, which provided a false phone number and post office box, was about an RCMP officer not wearing a mask and coming close to a person. It was later learned the Mountie in question didn't work at the area at the time.
It was also found through social media and investigation that the person who made the complaint was very likely one of the protesters at the Alberta border crossing.
Complaints, when rejected, were still largely forwarded on to the commissioner of the RCMP.
Protests at the Coutts crossing, in downtown Ottawa and elsewhere were eventually snuffed out when the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act, a move a public inquiry later found was justified.
But the protests had already made a deep impact, especially on the opinion of policing agencies. The inquiry's final report made 56 recommendations, with 27 directed at how to improve police operations.
"I can't even put into words how my opinion of police has plummeted in the last two weeks, but I know I'm not alone," one complaint said.
It also had a significant effect on the border community. Mayor Jim Willett told the public inquiry last November the whole ordeal has left Coutts divided.
"We still have neighbours that won't talk to each other because of the protest."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
North Korea said Friday it flight-tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, a possible breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon targeting the continental United States.
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
Trudeau Foundation 'collateral damage' of Poilievre's partisan attacks, says Allan Rock
The former Liberal cabinet minister who oversaw the creation of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is engaging in 'ignorant, irresponsible and highly partisan' attacks.
Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police
A Michigan pipelayer who modelled for covers of romance novels was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during a mob's attack.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
5 things to know for Friday, April 14, 2023
Canada is seeing a rise in Russian cyber-threat activity, we're learning more about the new Omicron subvariant Arcturus and millennial renters will have to save more for retirement than millennials who own a home.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Toronto's High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Ontario proposing to ban online gambling ads featuring athletes, celebrities
Online gambling operators in Ontario could soon be banned from featuring athletes and celebrities in their commercials.
Ottawa
-
Expect summer-like weekend in Ottawa after record-breaking heat
It won't be the record-setting heat that Ottawa saw on Thursday, but you can expect a warmer-than-average day in the capital on Friday.
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Barrie
-
This ski hill announces closing day amid record-breaking temperatures
Skiers and snowboarders opted to ditch their snowsuits for more summer-like attire on the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, with daytime highs reaching roughly 17 degrees above seasonal under sunny skies Thursday.
-
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
-
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Kitchener
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Woodstock woman charged with making, possessing child pornography
Woodstock Police say a 31-year-old woman is now facing a second child pornography charge.
-
'There’s nowhere to go': Kitchener tenants say they’re being forced to move due to renovations
Tenants in a Kitchener complex on Blucher Street are being told to move out by the end of April after they say a new mysterious landlord took possession of their building.
London
-
Can’t fight city hall? Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
-
Londoners brace for possible public sector strike
Many of the services we take for granted could soon be in jeopardy if the Public Sector Alliance of Canada, the country’s largest federal public sector union, goes on strike.
Windsor
-
Beautiful start to the weekend in store for the region
There are still a couple of days of summer-like weather in store for Windsor-Essex. Rain showers are expected on the back end of the weekend before temperatures break to more seasonal early next week.
-
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
-
Three suspects wanted for aggravated assault near downtown
Windsor police are looking for three suspects in connection to an aggravated assault near the downtown core.
Montreal
-
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
-
Akwesasne Mohawk Police seize two vehicles in relation to dead migrants investigation
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have seized vehicles believed to be connected to the eight migrants whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River late last month.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Quebec law banning homegrown cannabis
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule today on whether Quebec's ban on growing cannabis plants at home is constitutional. The ruling is in a case first brought before the courts in 2019 by Janick Murray-Hall. Murray-Hall's lawyer argued that Quebec's ban on owning and cultivating plants for personal use is unconstitutional and contradicts the federal cannabis law enacted in 2018.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
-
'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba
Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'
Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Politics
-
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
-
Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, set to testify in foreign interference probe
A committee tasked with studying alleged foreign interference in Canada's last two elections is set to hear from the prime minister's chief of staff today.
-
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Health
-
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it
The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on Thursday approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a proposal signed into law later in the day by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as he prepares for an expected presidential run.
-
DOJ to ask U.S. Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A federal appeals court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but restored restrictions on the drug in a decision that the Justice Department said Thursday it would swiftly challenge at the Supreme Court.
-
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Sci-Tech
-
Cool things in space to keep an eye out for in April, according to NASA
NASA provides a schedule for viewing of the April meteor shower and more eventful movement in the sky this month.
-
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
-
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
Montana lawmakers moved one step closer Thursday to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state, a move that's bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.
Entertainment
-
'B is for Bobcaygeon': Tragically Hip plan alphabet picture book for kids
The Tragically Hip hope to impart knowledge of the alphabet on young readers as they prepare a children's picture book due out later this year.
-
Alanis Morissette invokes 1990s grunge sound with cover of 'Yellowjackets' theme
Alanis Morissette is diving into the world of 'Yellowjackets' with a cover of the show's theme song.
-
Movie reviews: 'Renfield' updates and pays homage to the Dracula legend
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Renfield,' 'Mafia Mamma,' and 'Showing Up'
Business
-
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as U.S. inflation cools
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after United States inflation eased in March and China reported unexpectedly strong exports.
-
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
A tech consultant was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in the stabbing death of the gregarious and popular Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in downtown San Francisco, authorities said.
-
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
-
Smokers are less likely to get matches on dating apps. Here's why
A new study from online matchmaking company dua.com found that smokers can have a harder time getting dates and finding love.
Sports
-
Canada beats plucky Sweden 3-2 in quarterfinals at women's world hockey championship
Sarah Nurse scored her second goal of the game at 4:26 of overtime as Canada picked up a nervy 3-2 victory over feisty Sweden on Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the women's world hockey championship.
-
Women's tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott
The women's professional tennis tour will bring its events back to China later this year, announcing on Thursday the end of a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault.
-
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.