Policy points, partisan jabs mark closing foreign interference hearing

Participants in a federal public inquiry are calling on Ottawa to take bolder action against foreign interference by making effective use of legal tools, closing loopholes and fostering public education.

The commission of inquiry into meddling from abroad heard closing submissions Thursday from counsel for political parties, diaspora and human rights groups, and the federal government.

Several weeks of public hearings that began in mid-September focused on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling. The commission also held a series of policy roundtables this week.

The submissions Thursday included doses of partisan finger-pointing as well as earnest policy recommendations.

Neil Chantler, representing the Chinese Canadian Concern Group, said people of Chinese descent experience death threats, harassment, coercion, cyberattacks and pervasive misinformation and disinformation campaigns intended to silence opinions and dissuade participation in Canadian democracy.

In China and Hong Kong, their family members may be threatened for political views expressed in Canada, he said.

"Arguably the federal government has done very little to combat this foreign interference threat."

He called for a multi-faceted approach, including stronger regulatory oversight of foreign ownership and influence in Canadian media, as well as more robust media literacy and critical thinking, "cultivating a more informed and resilient citizenry."

Sarah Teich, representing the Human Rights Coalition, said tackling foreign interference and transnational repression requires "a clear eyed, victim-centred strategy."

"There's a lot to do, but it is all doable."

She advocated revoking agreements that would see Canada co-operating with foreign dictators on criminal matters, utilizing sanctions, barring perpetrators from Canada, resettling victims and supporting the most vulnerable "in the ways they're asking to be supported."

Evidence presented at the inquiry supports the idea that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have put image over substance and party before country on "what should be the deadly serious matter of foreign interference," said Nando De Luca, a lawyer for the Conservative party.

With respect to policy, the commission should find that the government has the constitutional and legislative resources at its disposal to combat foreign interference, he said.

"When public servants, elected officials or others in the public life are being targeted by foreign interference, they can be told," he said. "The prime minister has no problem rising in the House of Commons to disclose otherwise classified information when he wishes."

One of the key challenges facing the inquiry in its fact-finding role is to provide the public with a clear, evidence-based assessment of the effects of foreign interference, said Aaron Shull of the Centre for International Governance Innovation.

He said the task had fallen to the public inquiry because of a phenomenon he called "filtered transparency" — a combination of elements including unauthorized leaks of selected classified intelligence, media reporting of those leaks, partisan political warfare and the public findings of an independent special rapporteur.

"The clear beneficiaries of filtered transparency, to be frank, are adversarial, hostile state actors."

He called for "real transparency with appropriate safeguards" for the protection of national security.

"The practicality and value of being able to discuss national security issues in a public setting has been demonstrated by the work of this commission to a remarkable degree."

Federal lawyer Gregory Tzemenakis said work is ongoing to ensure Canada remains resilient and resistant to bad actors.

"Canada's understanding of foreign interference and our defences against foreign interference are strong," he said.

"Canada continues to build those defences. The government recognizes the need for unwavering vigilance and steadfast resolve. Canada is ready for the next election. We are active. We are engaged. We are watching. We are ready."

In an interim report in May, inquiry commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said foreign meddling by China did not affect the overall results of the last two general elections.

The report said while outcomes in a small number of ridings may have been affected by interference, this cannot be said with certainty.

Hogue's final report is due by the end of the year.

She said Thursday that after receiving final written observations from parties, the commission would analyze and reflect on the issues with a view to making "sound and efficient recommendations."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.