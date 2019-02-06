Police wrangle two cows wandering near home north of Toronto
A cow stands in pasture during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Salisbury, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 4:28PM EST
KESWICK, Ont. - Police north of Toronto were rounding up cattle instead of suspects this afternoon after two cows were spotted wandering near a home.
York regional police issued a series of pun-filled tweets detailing the adventures of the cattle seen walking by a home in Keswick, Ont.
On the force's official Twitter account, staff quipped that the bovines were likely "udderly unimpressed" with the freezing rain and wintry conditions they encountered on their travels.
Police say officers were able to round up the cows and return them to their home about a kilometre away from where they were spotted.
They say they weren't sure what the cow's "beef" was, but expressed relief that they were safely off the road.
COWS - Officers responding to a residence on Ravencrest Road in Keswick. Caller sees two cows in front of her house. Not sure where they came from but she's sure they don't belong to her. Hopefully our officers will be able to mooooove them back where they belong.— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 6, 2019
COW UPDATE - Officers are on scene at Ravencrest Road in Keswick and have located the bovine suspects. Apparently they appear to be udderly unimpressed with the weather today. Figuring out where they belong, so they can be wrangled back home.— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 6, 2019
COW FINALE - At the risk of milking this for too long, we are pleased to advise that the two cows from Keswick have been returned home, which was about a kilometer down the road. Not sure what their beef was, but at least they're safe now away from the roadway. ����— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 6, 2019
