Police west of Toronto release video evidence in Mississauga restaurant blast
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 6:34PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto have released surveillance video they say shows two suspects fleeing the scene of a restaurant explosion in Mississauga, Ont.
The grainy, black-and-white video, which is about 30 seconds long, shows two people running down a street near the Bombay Bhel restaurant, where 15 people were injured in the blast last Thursday night.
Peel regional police say they want to speak to anyone who may have been driving or walking in the area of Forum and Thornwood drives that night.
They're particularly interested in speaking to a driver whose path was crossed by one of the fleeing suspects.
Police say they'll be canvassing the neighbourhood Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Earlier this week, investigators said at least one of the two suspects may be a woman -- contrary to their initial assertion that both were men.
