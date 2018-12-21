

The Canadian Press





SMITHVILLE, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Smithville.

Niagara regional police say they were called to a home in the small community Friday afternoon for a report that two people were tied up in the basement.

The Special Investigations Unit says when police arrived, a person of interest fled the scene.

After an "interaction" with police, a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to hospital.

The SIU says two people in the home were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.