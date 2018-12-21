Police watchdog investigating police-involved shooting in Smithville, Ont.
The SIU, Halton Regional Police and OPP are on the scene investigating a police involved shooting at an Esso station on Appleby Line in Burlington, Ont. on Saturday, September 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 10:19PM EST
SMITHVILLE, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Smithville.
Niagara regional police say they were called to a home in the small community Friday afternoon for a report that two people were tied up in the basement.
The Special Investigations Unit says when police arrived, a person of interest fled the scene.
After an "interaction" with police, a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to hospital.
The SIU says two people in the home were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Passengers and crew safe after Delta jet slips off runway in Saskatoon
- Aircraft involved in almost 500 drone near-misses in Canada
- Police watchdog investigating police-involved shooting in Smithville, Ont.
- Edmonton teen uses Make-A-Wish to help other kids fighting cancer
- Families hit by Ottawa-area tornadoes treated to Christmas surprise