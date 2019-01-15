

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog says a Winnipeg officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The Independent Investigation Unit says a 32-year-old man suffered head injuries when he was allegedly punched and kneed by an off-duty officer during an arrest in March 2017.

The unit says its investigation determined there were reasonable and probable grounds to lay a charge.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy is to appear in court on March 11.