Police watchdog investigated: Winnipeg officer charged with assault
A Winnipeg Police cruiser
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:17PM EST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog says a Winnipeg officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
The Independent Investigation Unit says a 32-year-old man suffered head injuries when he was allegedly punched and kneed by an off-duty officer during an arrest in March 2017.
The unit says its investigation determined there were reasonable and probable grounds to lay a charge.
Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy is to appear in court on March 11.
