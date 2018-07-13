Police urging residents to stay indoors after bear spotted in Port Perry, Ont.
A bear has been spotted in Port Perry, Ont. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 8:57AM EDT
PORT PERRY, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto are warning residents to say indoors after a bear was spotted in Port Perry, Ont.
Durham regional police posted a tweet at about 7:30 a.m. Friday saying a bear was "running loose" in the town about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto.
Police say they located the bear, which climbed a tree in a residential neighbourhood.
Authorities say they have it surrounded and are waiting for the Ministry of Natural Resources to arrive on scene.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Port Perry - Bear currently contained in a tree and MNR has been contacted— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 13, 2018
The bear in Port Perry is just hanging out in a tree, we are just waiting for Ministry of Natural Resources to assist with relocating the bear. pic.twitter.com/vxMBvgXmUr— DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 13, 2018
