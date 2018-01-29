Toronto investigators are scheduled to provide an update Monday regarding Bruce McArthur, the man charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two men.

CTVNews.ca will carry the press conference live @ 10:30 a.m. ET.

McArthur, 66, is charged in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44, who went missing last summer from Toronto’s gay village. Their bodies have not been found.

Police have searched several properties in connection with the investigation, and have said they believe there are more victims.

Court documents unearthed last week that McArthur has an assault conviction dating back to an incident from 2001. The self-employed landscaper was found guilty of one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon. He was handed a two-year conditional sentence in 2003 and ordered to receive counselling. He was also barred from visiting Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood, and from spending time with male prostitutes.

The two first-degree murder charges against McArthur have not been tested in court.