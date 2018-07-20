Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur
Members of the Toronto Police Service excavate the back of property along Mallory Cres. in Toronto on Thursday, July 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 7:53AM EDT
Toronto police say they will be providing an update today in the case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.
The 10 a.m. news conference at Toronto police headquarters comes a week after investigators completed an exploration of a site where the 66-year-old is accused of burying the bodies of numerous men.
The dig took place at a central Toronto home where McArthur worked as a landscaper and allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters on the property.
Police previously searched the home during the winter, but returned in warmer temperatures and conducted a more extensive dig.
McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.
The majority of the alleged victims were men with ties to Toronto's gay community, many of whom had been missing for years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Premiers to wrap up meetings at New Brunswick resort
- More temporary fisheries closures ordered after right whale sightings
- Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur
- Woman accused of dining and dashing at Halifax eateries speaks out
- Alta. woman charged after allegedly ramming SUV into senior, restaurant