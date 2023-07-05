Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide "significant updates" on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
On May 3, 1975, a local farmer discovered the remains of a woman floating in the Nation River near the Highway 417 bridge, south of Casselman, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.
The unidentified woman become known as the "Nation River Lady," after the body of water she was found in.
For years, attempts by authorities to identify her were unsuccessful and the case went cold.
On Tuesday, the DNA Doe Project said the mystery had finally been solved and identified the woman as Lalla Jewell Parchman Langford.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will provide an update on the case at a press conference this morning.
Detective Insp. Daniel Nadeau, major case manager with the OPP's criminal investigation branch, will be joined by Ontario's chief coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, as well as a primary investigator to discuss the case.
More to come.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on Europe's largest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims.
China accuses the U.S. of turning Taiwan into a powder keg with its latest sales of military equipment
China's Defense Ministry accused the United States of turning Taiwan into a powder keg on Wednesday with its latest sales of $440 million in military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch's accession to the throne.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Forecasted to feel like 40 degrees across Ontario, Quebec, as heat wave continues
It is expected to feel like 40 degrees across large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a heat wave continues.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Toronto
-
Ontario says it's coming for 'scumbag' temp help agencies mistreating workers
Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters to have a licence in order to operate in the province starting next year.
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
-
Toronto had least reliable transit service in the region in 2022: report
Toronto had the least reliable transit service in 2022 compared to other municipalities in the region, according to newly released transit report cards from the Toronto Region Board of Trade.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Heat wave sends temps near 40C across central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a third heat warning in as many days, with scorching temperatures expected to hit 40 with the Humidex today.
-
OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
-
Movie star Simu Liu celebrates Canada Day weekend in Muskoka
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
Kitchener
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
London
-
Child dies after being struck by vehicle
The St. Thomas Police Service has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
-
Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended
Two tow truck operators have had their business licenses suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.
-
Biker Enforcement Unit news conference on Wednesday
Several local police services will be holding a joint news conference on Wednesday to address an investigation led by the OPP led Biker Enforcement Unit.
Windsor
-
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash on the Expressway
According to officers at the scene, a vehicle travelling westbound didn’t stop for slowing traffic, striking a vehicle, which caused that vehicle to hit the back of another vehicle.
-
Downtown councillor flags illegal magic mushroom shop, new to Windsor
A new business in downtown Windsor is openly selling magic mushrooms and the owners are the first to admit it is illegal for them to be doing so.
-
Heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex
The heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s but feeling more like 40 C with the humidex.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
Cyclist struck and injured by bus near fatal collision in Montreal on Tuesday
A second cyclist was hit by a large vehicle two blocks from where one was killed on Tuesday in the afternoon. The 56-year-old man, however, did not suffer serious injuries.
-
Quebecor pulls all its ads from Facebook and Instragram
Quebecor is pulling all of its ads from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms, effective immediately, to protest the tech giant's pressure tactics.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Calgary
-
'Looks almost like a meteor crash': Central Alberta tornado estimated among Alberta's strongest
A Canada Day tornado that tore through parts of central Alberta is estimated to be one of the strongest in the province's history.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Edmonton
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
'It does not make sense at all': Steveston residents furious over proposed storage facility
A proposed two-storey storage facility in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood is sparking outrage among nearby residents.
-
BC Ferries CEO addresses Canada Day weekend chaos
An out-of-commission vessel will be back in service along a popular route this week but the CEO of BC Ferries says that doesn’t necessarily mean an end to the frustration for summer travellers on busy routes and holiday weekends.
Politics
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing
An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.
-
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
Health
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Sci-Tech
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
-
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Entertainment
-
'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
Business
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
-
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
-
Twitter to put TweetDeck behind a paywall
Soon, only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck, the dashboard that allows users to organize and easily monitor the accounts they follow, the platform tweeted Monday. Many businesses and media organizations use the feature to manage and track different feeds.
Lifestyle
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sports
-
Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight
The Associated Press traveled last week with the New York Liberty WNBA players and got a firsthand look at their flying experience.
-
Canada tops Cuba 4-2 to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Canada has advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
-
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Katherine Henderson will move from one winter sport to another later this summer, ending her seven-year run as Curling Canada chief executive officer for a new role as president and CEO of Hockey Canada.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.