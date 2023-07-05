Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case

Police are set to provide "significant updates" on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.

On May 3, 1975, a local farmer discovered the remains of a woman floating in the Nation River near the Highway 417 bridge, south of Casselman, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

The unidentified woman become known as the "Nation River Lady," after the body of water she was found in.

For years, attempts by authorities to identify her were unsuccessful and the case went cold.

On Tuesday, the DNA Doe Project said the mystery had finally been solved and identified the woman as Lalla Jewell Parchman Langford.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will provide an update on the case at a press conference this morning.

Detective Insp. Daniel Nadeau, major case manager with the OPP's criminal investigation branch, will be joined by Ontario's chief coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, as well as a primary investigator to discuss the case.

More to come.