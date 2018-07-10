Police to give update on death of teen whose remains were found near Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 4:28AM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. - Police will give an update today on their investigation into the death of a pregnant teen whose remains were found east of Toronto.
A fisherman discovered a torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017 that police linked by DNA testing to 18-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa, Ont.
Officers found more of Hache's remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment in Oshawa in December.
Hache's family reported her missing in August 2017.
Durham Regional police charged Adam Strong, 45, with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache's remains.
Police have said they are treating Hache's death as a homicide, though no murder-related charges have been laid yet.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police to give update on death of teen whose remains were found near Toronto
- Suspect fleeing in pickup allegedly tried to pin officer against transport truck
- Truck driver to appear in court over Humboldt Broncos crash
- Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort
- Still no success in finding 'Gypsy' the missing python in Delta, B.C.