DIEPPE, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick say a suspect has been taken into custody following an "incident" near Moncton's airport.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Nick Arbour says police were called to an industrial area west of the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"There is an active police investigation still ongoing at this time, and there are parts of that area still closed due to the investigation," he said in an interview early Saturday evening.
Dieppe Boulevard, Ferdinand Boulevard, Adelard Savoie Boulevard and Sylvio Street all remain closed as police continued to investigate, Arbour said.
Further details, such as the nature of the incident and information about the suspect, are not yet available.
Arbour also declined to say if there were any injuries.
Julie Pondant, a spokesperson for the Moncton airport, said the incident did not occur on airport grounds, and airport operations were not affected.
"All of the departures and arrivals were as expected on time," she said. "There were maybe just a few slight delays, but there was nothing that was heavily impacted at all."
Police say more details will be released as they become available.
