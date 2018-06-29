Police still searching for 2 Toronto playground shooting suspects
Tarrick Rhoden (left), and T’Quan Robertson are seen in this composite image of photos released by the Toronto Police Service.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Toronto police say they're still looking for two men believed to be involved in a daylight shooting that wounded two young sisters in a community playground.
Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell says police have been combing the Greater Toronto Area for two suspects, but have so far not been able to locate them.
Gotell says Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Terrick Rhoden and T'Quan Robertson, both 23, on charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Police previously arrested 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya of Markham, Ont., who was alleged to be driving the vehicle that took the suspects from the east Toronto co-operative housing development where the shootings took place.
Police allege two men opened fire at the quiet complex late afternoon on June 14, targeting a man who was at the playground with his child but striking five and nine-year-old sisters instead.
Gotell says the sisters have both been released from hospital, while the intended victim has not been located.
