Police shut down big party dubbed 'Project X' before it even begins
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 11:58AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The party was so big, it was busted by the cops before it even began.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had issued a warning about a "large-scale house party," with hundreds of teens and young adults, set for Friday night in the east end of St. John's.
The force warned the party -- dubbed Project X -- could involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs and other dangerous and criminal activities.
But investigators say the 18-year-old event organizer agreed late Thursday to cancel the party.
Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John's had posted a notice to parents about the party on their website Thursday.
The school said the event was to include a live DJ and dancing, but there had also been "invitations to bring weapons" and anti-authority chatter online.
