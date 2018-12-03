Police shoot 'aggressive' dog at scene of Regina house fire
A dog was shot by police as firefighters battled a house fire on Cameron Street in Regina on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 12:00PM EST
A police officer shot a dog Monday morning, as emergency crews dealt with a house fire in Regina.
Regina police say they encountered the “aggressive” dog moments after officers arrived at the burning house and called animal control officers for help.
The dog remained difficult to deal with, police say, prompting one officer to pull out a gun and fire two shots. One of the shots hit the dog, which ran away but was later found by the animal control officers.
The injured dog was taken for treatment.
