

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The owner of a high-end sports car in Victoria has learned it's best to keep the vehicle well maintained to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

Police say a 31-year-old man was at the wheel of his black Lamborghini Gallardo near the downtown core late Saturday when he was pulled over when a patrol officer noticed flames shooting from the exhaust.

The two-seat coupe was fine but the driver appeared to be impaired and received a 90-day driving prohibition.

The vehicle, which has a top speed of 325 kilometres per hour and can accelerate from zero to 100 in 3.4 seconds, has also been impounded for 30 days.

In an email, Const. Matthew Rutherford says the two penalties are permitted under the Motor Vehicle Act when a driver's blood alcohol exceeds 0.08.

The Gallardo is one of Lamborghini's more affordable models, with one automotive website listing the price at about $200,000.