Police seize drugs smuggled in cars shipped to Canada by rail
Provincial police say they began investigating last month after hearing from other law enforcement agencies that drugs were being imported in vehicles shipped to Canada by rail.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:09PM EST
Police say an international joint investigation has led to the seizure of methamphetamines at auto dealerships across Ontario.
Provincial police say they began investigating last month after hearing from other law enforcement agencies, including the Canada Border Services Agency, that drugs were being imported in vehicles shipped to Canada by rail.
They say authorities in the United States have made similar seizures.
Police say they are releasing no other details as the investigation is still underway.
