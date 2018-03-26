

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities in Surrey are appealing to the public for help with locating a young couple accused of brutally attacking a senior in a dispute over a bus seat.

Officials say the 61-year-old woman suffered a broken arm, a broken sternum and minor head injuries after the suspects, a male and a female, allegedly slammed her against a bar on top of a bus seat in Surrey.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, on the 96 B-Line bus in Surrey.

“The woman in the window seat said that the other woman couldn’t sit there because she was saving it for her husband, whom she was travelling with,” Anne Drennan, of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, told CTV Vancouver. “There was a little bit of an argument almost immediately.”

Drennan says the victim was pushed out of her seat onto the floor so the man could take her place. The older woman then took a seat behind the couple and pulled out her phone to take a photo of the pair, but the couple noticed and turned on her.

“The woman grabbed her by the hair, pulled her whole body over the back of seat and then repeatedly pushed the woman against the metal bar that rides at the top of the seat, hitting her head and her chest numerous times,” Drennan said. “As she was doing this she was screaming at her, threatening to kill her, saying if she had a gun, she would shoot her.”

The couple threw the woman’s phone on the ground and got off the bus at Bear Creek Plaza, Drennan said.

Investigators are now appealing for witnesses to come forward in the case, as they do not have any leads.

They are described as a South Asian couple in their early 30s. The woman stands approximately five-foot-six with a medium build, bad teeth and long black hair in a messy ponytail. She was wearing a purple or maroon jacket with fur trim at the time.

The man is described as five-foot-10 with short, dark hair, a beard and a moustache. He was wearing an olive green hoodie with a circle-shaped logo on the chest, and carrying a red duffle bag from Good Life Fitness.

“We know that there were a lot of people on the bus and we’re hoping that even more will come forward,” Drennan said.

She added that the senior is frightened and traumatized by the incident. “She’s afraid to use the bus again,” Drennan said.

“That something so trivial could set people off to this extent, is just not acceptable.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Julie Nolin