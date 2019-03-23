Police seek public help after armed kidnapping in Markham, Ont.
Wanzhen Lu, 22, is seen in this photo. (Source: York Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:33PM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. -- Police north of Toronto are asking for the public's help after a 22-year-old man was the victim of an armed kidnapping.
It happened Saturday evening in the underground parking garage of a condo building in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police say Wanzhen Lu and a friend were approached by three men, one of whom was carrying a stun gun.
They say the men grabbed Lu, forced him into a black minivan and fled.
The vehicle is described as a Dodge Caravan from 2008 to 2010 with no front licence plate.
The back licence plate, which police say is stolen, reads CEAR350.
ARMED KIDNAPPING - We need your help to locate 22yr-old Wanzhen LU, kidnapped by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. Suspect van is black Dodge Caravan with stolen plate: CEAR350. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with info pic.twitter.com/37bFP0jhb8— York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019
ARMED KIDNAPPING CONT'D - Wanzhen LU was wearing the clothing in this photo when he was forced into a van by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser. Incident occurred just before 6pm tonight in underground garage at 15 Water Walk Drive, Markham. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with tips. pic.twitter.com/aWsRRX97G7— York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019
