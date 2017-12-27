Police seek owner of Pepsi machine abandoned in New Brunswick potato field
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 2:17PM EST
ST. LEONARD, N.B. - It was an unusual find in an unlikely place: A Pepsi machine in a New Brunswick potato field.
Now, after attempts to solve the mystery fizzled out, the Mounties are appealing for the public's help.
RCMP say the vending machine was abandoned in a field off the Michaud Road southwest of Grand Falls on Sept. 29.
They released a photo Wednesday of an apparently intact machine, lying on its back.
Investigators say no one has reported the machine missing or stolen over the last three months.
Attempts by police to locate the owner have also turned up empty.
Anyone with information about the wayward machine is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in St. Leonard.
Pepsi vending machine discovered in potato field #GrandFalls https://t.co/Ong1PPambP pic.twitter.com/FNZ7174ndZ— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) December 27, 2017
