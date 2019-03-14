Police seek man who allegedly stole $1,000 in lottery tickets and cigarettes
Orillia OPP released these images of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of lottery tickets and cigarettes from several stores in the Ontario city.
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:33AM EDT
ORILLIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're looking for a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of lottery tickets and cigarettes in a five-hour stretch.
They say the spree took place on Wednesday evening in Orillia, Ont.
Police allege the man went to at least six convenience stores between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and would ask the cashiers for scratch tickets.
They say the man would then select several tickets and run away without paying for them.
Police are now appealing to the public to help identify the man.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.
