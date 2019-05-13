

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Orillia OPP are appealing for witnesses after an 11-month-old infant was rushed to hospital after "sustaining serious injuries" on March 20, 2019.

Police responded to a 911 call on Birch Street in Orillia, Ont., and discovered the boy in "medical distress" the police said in a news release. The infant was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Toronto.

The police have not released details of the infant’s condition.

Police said the infant was in the area of George Street in Orillia between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., wearing a lime green jacket and navy blue snow pants, being pushed in a special stroller with three other children by a female caregiver.

Police say the children were on their way to a school in the area.

During that hour, two women approached the caregiver and asked after the infant’s well-being. It is these two women the police would like to speak to as their testimony could have important information regarding the sequence of events that day.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to come forward, and have posted videos detailing the case on Twitter and Facebook.