Police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a dog in Oakville, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 2:00PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say they're looking for two suspects involved in the alleged theft of a 14-week-old dog outside a restaurant.
Halton Regional Police say that on Thursday night a man and a woman allegedly stole the black-and-white dachshund from outside "Ritorno" in Oakville, Ont.
Police say they're looking for two people in their 20s who are believed to have driven off in a white SUV.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
