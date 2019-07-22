Police search for witnesses after man found dead, ejected from his car
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 12:31PM EDT
GEORGINA, Ont. -- York Regional Police are appealing to the public for witnesses following a fatal collision in south-central Ontario on the weekend.
Police say they responded to a call in Georgina, Ont., for a report of a vehicle off a roadway near Baldwin Road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, police say the victim, described as a 28-year-old man from Georgina, had been ejected from the car and was already dead.
Investigators say they believe the man was driving down the road at 4:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he left the roadway.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision is asked to come forward.
