

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police are asking witnesses to come forward after an altercation at a Pride event may have left multiple people injured.

Police say they responded to a large disturbance at Gage Park on Saturday afternoon that resulted in a physical confrontation.

Police spokeswoman Jackie Penman says officers escorted a religious group and members of the yellow vest movement, a populist group that originated in France, off of event property.

She says no arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Penman says police believe the groups were displaying anti-LGBTQ signs and there was an argument with the event's attendees.

She says mutliple people may have received minor injuries, but they have not been identified and investigators are asking them or any witnesses to come forward.