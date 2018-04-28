

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Police in Richmond, B.C. are looking for a masked suspect in connection with several bizarre break-ins.

As far as police know, the man they’re looking for is no thief. Instead, police say, the intruder would break in and “meticulously move” items around in the house.

Beginning in early January, police say the suspect entered a home in an upscale neighbourhood in Richmond multiple times without damaging the property, leaving almost no sign that they had been there.

The homeowners became suspicious after discovering that objects in their home had been moved to different areas. The homeowners arranged items in their home and noticed that the entire arrangement was moved to another area of the house, so they set up security cameras in mid-February. The cameras captured footage of a man outside the home, wearing a dark coat and what appears to be a surgical mask.

"If not for the security footage, we might have been inclined to consider that the intrusions were the work of some type of poltergeist," Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement on Friday.

The security upgrade has seemingly stopped the break-ins, but as of yet has not brought the homeowners any closer to answers. Police say more than one suspect may be involved in the break-ins.

While it seems that the break-ins were focused on the one home, police are also concerned this is not an isolated incident and other homes in the neighborhood may also have been targeted.

“Another homeowner might not have noticed anything rearranged.” Cpl. Hwang said to CTV News Vancouver. “Nothing was missing, it could be a case where I thought I locked the house and I came back home and it was unlocked."

These instances aren’t the first suspicious behavior residents of the neighbourhood have noticed, and they seem to be getting worse in the last couple years. Residents of the area have set up a neighborhood watch association, in response to the incidents.

Block captain David Zhao told CTV News that several homes in the area have been targeted, including one incident where thieves posed as movers.

He also says that homeowners have seen "people wearing hoodies and masks in the nighttime and evening," wandering the streets and entering people’s yards.

As for the masked intruder, police are baffled.

The RCMP says they’ve followed up a number of leads, but have not been able to identify the man in the footage or connect the case to any others in the area.

"We’ve investigated this matter quite thoroughly and we've come, basically, to a dead end.” Hwang said. “We don’t have a motive."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Kendra Mangione