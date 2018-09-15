

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects following a fatal shooting in the city’s east end that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Officers responded to reports of at least six gunshots in a residential neighbourhood near Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening. A male teenager was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and no vital sounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to paramedics.

Police said they’re looking for two male suspects who were spotted leaving the area in a dark SUV.

Video of the scene showed blood stains and discarded clothing on a staircase leading to an apartment building.

John, a neighbour who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said he knew the victim. He called the teenager “a nice kid” and said he saw him 45 minutes before he died when he let him inside his apartment to charge his phone.

“I heard him call somebody on my phone and say ‘Yeah, OK I’ll see you in a bit.’ And then I thought I heard him call a taxi,” he said. “About 45 minutes later I found out he was shot.”

John said he suspects the teenager was mistaken for someone else.

“He’s never bothered anybody as far as I know,” he said. “I can’t see him being involved in anything.”

The shooting is Toronto’s 77th homicide this year.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press