Police search for man who allegedly used bear spray in Ont. mall
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 10:41AM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly used bear spray in an Oshawa, Ont., shopping mall.
Durham regional police said the incident happened Thursday night when a man allegedly met up with four people to purchase bear spray.
Police allege the buyer and sellers got into a verbal disagreement, at which point the buyer allegedly used the bear spray on the men.
Police say multiple shoppers were affected by the spray, but no one was injured.
They say the man who allegedly used the bear spray fled on foot and that the victims were not co-operative with investigators.
Police say they're still trying to identify the man and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Judge who found there is little proof carding works discusses findings
- Beyond the Northwest Angle: Here are more Canada-U.S. border oddities
- Secure your load, police warn after flying plywood pierces windshield
- Quebec teen dies after falling from ski chairlift
- Police search for man who allegedly used bear spray in Ont. mall