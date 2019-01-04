

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly used bear spray in an Oshawa, Ont., shopping mall.

Durham regional police said the incident happened Thursday night when a man allegedly met up with four people to purchase bear spray.

Police allege the buyer and sellers got into a verbal disagreement, at which point the buyer allegedly used the bear spray on the men.

Police say multiple shoppers were affected by the spray, but no one was injured.

They say the man who allegedly used the bear spray fled on foot and that the victims were not co-operative with investigators.

Police say they're still trying to identify the man and are continuing to investigate the incident.