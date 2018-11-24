

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are looking for a 46-year-old man in connection to an alleged “violent attack” against a 16-year-old girl and her mother in the city’s east end.

Police say officers were called to an apartment complex in Scarborough, Ont. at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday. Once police arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds and her 37-year-old mother with serious injuries to her head.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Toronto.

The teenage girl was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition. She is now listed as being in serious condition. The mother was also sent to hospital, but has been released, police told CTV Toronto.

“It sounds like there was an attack in an apartment and it led to some good neighbours hearing what was going on and calling 911,” Det. Jason Hiller with the Toronto Police Service told reporters on Friday night.

In response to the incident, police have issued an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Harry Rajkumar of Toronto. He is wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply.

Police describe Rajkumar as five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white zip-up jacket and is believed to be driving a 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Police believe Rajkumar is “armed and dangerous.”

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24